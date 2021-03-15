BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's Daughter-in-Law Slits Her Hand, Alleges Ill-Treatment by Husband, His Family

Things took a new turn in BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s family drama when his daughter-in-law attempted suicide by slitting her hand. The daughter-in-law, Ankita released a video before slitting her hand and alleged atrocities committed on her by her husband Ayush and other family members as well.

Ankita had slit her hand outside the MP’s house, after which she was rushed to hospital by the police and admitted to civil hospital where her condition was said to be out of danger. Before the suicide attempt, a video of Ankita went viral on Sunday. In this, Ankita made serious allegations against her husband Ayush and other family members. She also claimed that she had been cheated on.

Speaking to the media in the hospital, Ankita said, “I slit my hand with a blade outside Ayush’s house. At that time Ayush’s mother and other people were walking outside. Nobody tried to stop me. The police came after one and a half hours.”

In the video of Ankita that went viral on Sunday, Ankita could be seen crying and saying that her husband Ayush visited the police station and yet did not meet her.

“You (Ayush) used to say that the housemates do not love me. I have been with you at every step, but you have taken away everything from me. Nothing has happened to you. You went to your family. Didn’t think about me? The rent is not paid, there is no gas cylinder either. Whether I have eaten or not, you have not asked. Now I am going, far away. You will remember. I made a mistake that I was with you.” Ankita was heard saying in the video moments before she attempted suicide.

Earlier Ayush had alleged that his wife Ankita had ‘honey trapped’ him into marriage.

An FIR was lodged against Ayush on March 3 when he staged a fire shot at him by his brother-in-law Adarsh Singh to implicate his rivals. While the police had arrested his brother-in-law and recovered the weapon used in the crime, Ayush went underground.