BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's Son Accuses Wife of ‘Honey-trapping’ Him into Marriage, Planning Deadly Attack

Lucknow: Son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishor, who was shot at by his brother-in-law a few days ago, on Tuesday released a video from his hiding place and accused his wife of ‘honey-trapping’ him into marriage and said that his in-laws were behind the deadly attack on him.

Ayush, who has been out of the public eye for several days, made serious allegations against his wife Ankita in the video message. He claimed that he did not plan the shooting incident and it was instead his wife Ankita who was the mastermind behind the incident.

Ayush claimed that he would soon Lucknow and surrender to police. He also demanded that the police sit with him and his wife and interrogate them both face to face.

Ayush has made serious allegations against his wife Ankita and her family. Ayush has alleged that he met Ankita seven months ago and was in a physical relationship with her soon. After which Ankita allegedly started to pressurize him for marriage. Ayush said he was “madly in love” with Ankita, so he “went against the wishes of my family” and married her.

Ayush also claimed that Ankita has been married many times in the past and asked the media persons to visit his village Huzurpur in Bahraich district to learn the truth. Ayush said that Ankita was already married to a young man named Pradeep Kumar Singh and the couple has not been divorced yet. Ayush also claimed that his wife has “never put sindoor nor worn mangalsutra till date and now she is seeking the status of daughter-in-law”.

“Sitting on the railway track, Ankita asked me to make a video call to my father and say that I am ending my life, after which my father was shocked. Across the country, girls like Ankita are involved in honey trapping boys from big families,” alleged Ayush.

“As long as I had money after marriage, I took care of Ankita and her family. When I ran out of money, Ankita’s attitude changed. I did not plan on shooting on myself. An attempt was made to kill me. I was given sedatives mixed with food, due to which I remained intoxicated for three days.”