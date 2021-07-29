BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Accuses Mahua Moitra of Calling Him ‘Bihari Goonda’

Firebrand Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, known for her strong statements and one-liners, is facing flak for her comment in the Lok Sabha. Nishikant Dubey, the BJP MP from Godda, has alleged that Moitra used the word ‘Bihari goonda’ to refer to him (Dubey) three times at the Parliament’s IT panel meeting. In a tweet, Dubey alleged that the words used by Moitra have insulted not just him but the entire Hindi-speaking population.

“Mamata Banerjee’s hatred for Hindi speaking people has now come to the fore. In my thirteen years in the Parliament, for the first time I heard an MP (and a woman MP at that) speak in such language. The Hindi-speaking people will take revenge for this,” Dubey wrote in his tweet.

However, Mohua Maitra has refuted the allegations, saying that the meeting where the alleged comments were made, never ‘happened in the first place’. Responding to the allegations on Twitter, Moitra said that she was ‘amused’ by them since the IT panel’s meeting never took place owing to a lack of quorum. She further said that the attendance register of the IT committee was not signed by the BJP members who were protesting against the agenda of the meeting being made public.

Am a bit amused by charges of name-calling. IT mtng did not happen because NO quorum - members did not attend. How can I call someone a name who was not even present!!Check attendance sheet!@ShashiTharoor , @KartiPC @NasirHussainINC @MdNadimulHaque6 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 28, 2021

Echoing her, Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that there was no meeting held on the day. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, “There couldn’t be a committee meeting yesterday because 10 people who were physically present chose not to sign the register to deny us a quorum. There was no quorum and no meeting. How can I tell you about a meeting that never happened?”

Notably, a war of words had broken out between Moitra and Dubey on Wednesday outside the Parliament House, Hindustan Times reported. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had recently brought a breach of privilege notice against Moitra for her remarks on Ranjan Gogoi, the former Chief Justice of India.

