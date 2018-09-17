BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Slammed for Allowing Party Worker to Wash His Feet and Drink Up the Water

Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has landed himself in controversy for allowing a party worker to wash his feet and then drink the water that was used for washing the feet.The incident came to light after a video showing party BJP worker Pawan Shah washing Dubey’s feet and drinking the used water went viral on Sunday.Dubey was invited to inaugurate a bridge on Tajia river. Constructed at the cost of Rs 21 crore, the bridge connects Kanbhari and Kalali village of Godda. During the inauguration ceremony, Shah recalled how villagers had long been demanding the bridge.Shah, who hails from Jharkhand, performed the act to show his gratitude for Dubey for fulfilling the promise of building the bridge that connects two villages in his constituency.The video shows Shah speaking from a dais about his vow. He then turns towards the MP, puts his feet in a purified brass dish plate, pours water in it and drinks it up. Dubey later shared the video on his Facebook profile, courting controversy.On Monday morning, Dubey said that it was not his fault that he was born in a Brahmin family and once he himself had washed the feet of a Kurmi teacher and drank it out of respect.