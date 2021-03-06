BJP MP Pragya Thakur Airlifted to Mumbai for Treatment After Complains of 'Breathing Problems'

BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur was on Saturday airlifted to Mumbai for treatment after she complained of breathing problems, NDTV reported.

Her office informed that she has been admitted to the city’s Kokilaben Hospital. This is the second time in less than a month that Thakur has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. On February 19, two months after her discharge in December, Thakur had been re-admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after she complained of chest congestion and a slight breathing issue.

She had been kept in a private ward and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had supervised her case, reports had said. In December last year, Thakur was admitted to the AIIMS after she complained of Covid induced symptoms. Incidentally, her hearing for the 2008 Malegaon blast case, where she is an accused, was scheduled the next day (December 19) in the special National Investigation Agency court.

During her February admission, doctors reportedly said that she complained of slight breathing issue, pain in her chest and high blood pressure as well. But she was not found to be exhibiting any symptoms of Covid-19.

The 50-year-old MP reportedly has multiple co-morbidities. “She has asthma, hypertension, diabetes and several other underlying conditions,” a doctor from the team monitoring her health at AIIMS had told IANS on the condition of anonymity.