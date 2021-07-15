BJP MP Pragya Thakur Gets Covid Vaccine at Home, Congress Cries Foul

Often on the Opposition’s radar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur is once again in a spot after she was administered Covid-19 vaccine second dose by the health staff at her residence. The MP was administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at her residence on Wednesday. Those close to her claimed that the fiery leader hadn’t gone for inoculation as she was unwell.

She was administered the dose at home and as the pictures and video leaked to social media, the Congress party was quick to attack the BJP lawmaker.

“Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, all the leaders went to hospitals for inoculation so why this special treatment to the MP,” Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said while sharing the video of MP’s vaccination on Twitter on Thursday.

He went on to claim that till recently the MP trying her hands on basketball and was dancing on the beat of dhols in a marriage and on Thursday she summoned the health team to her residence for the vaccination.

In Madhya Pradesh, over 2.09 crore have received the first dose while 39.81 lakh have been administered the second dose.

Over 27,000 got the jabs in Bhopal on Thursday while 1,335 were administered vaccines in Indore on the day.

Active cases have dwindled to 396 in the last 24 hours and the State had reported only 11 deaths in the period.

