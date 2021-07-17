BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy Pilots 'Historic' Flight Carrying BJP Leaders, Tweets Video

BJP MP and former civil aviation minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy captained a flight carrying members of the standing committee on civil aviation and tourism. On Friday, the minister, who is also a commercial pilot, shared a video on Twitter of the ‘unique’ flight.

In the video, Rudy can be heard announcing the presence of former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and many MPs and their family members onboard the Indigo aircraft. Speaking over the in-flight announcement system, he called the flight a “historic” one. “On its own, it is a beautiful and historic day,” he said.

Rudy also requested the travellers to greet Manoj Tiwari’s six-month-old daughter Sanvika, the airline’s youngest passenger. “The smallest passenger today with us is little baby Sanvika, the youngest passenger who’s six months old and the daughter of Manoj Tiwariji. Let’s put our hands together for her first flight,” he says as the camera pans to the child in her mother’s arms.

Earlier, on July 13, DMK Lok Sabha MP from Central Chennai Dayanidhi Maran got a pleasant surprise when the captain of his Delhi-Chennai flight turned out to be BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Both were on board a late evening IndiGo flight from the capital, where they attended a meeting of the Parliamentary Estimates Committee just two hours back.

Maran shared the experience in a series of tweets with his followers: “I was pleasantly surprised and told Rudyji that I couldn’t believe that he was going to be the captain flying us from Delhi to Chennai."

Speaking to the Times of India, Rudy had said he “juggles many professions” as being a pilot is his fourth one – other being a teacher of economics and a lawyer in Patna, besides politics.

“But there is no conflict here. Instead of being a passenger, I fly the commercial airliner as an honorary pilot to fulfil my commercial pilot licence obligation. I am not an employee and I do not draw a salary. I must be the only parliamentarian in the world flying a big jet. I fly Airbus 320 and 321. I was the oldest to get the Commercial Pilot License, when I was 50. Now I am 59 and have clocked 4,000 hours of flying commercial Airbus,” Rudy said.

