BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria's Guards Beat Up Agra Toll Staff Over Rs 110

Lucknow: Barely a week after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for assaulting a civic official with a bat, BJP Member of Parliament from Etawah, Ram Shankar Katheria’s security personnel have beaten up toll plaza staff and allegedly fired in the air while the MP was present on the spot.

The incident took place on Saturday early morning at outer ring road under Etmadpur Police Station in Agra when the entire cavalcade of the MP reportedly went into the wrong lane.

The toll plaza workers were thrashed by the security personnel as they asked to pay toll fee for a bus which was moving along with several four-wheelers which were part of MP’s cavalcade. The guard of the BJP MP allegedly fired in the air to scare toll plaza workers. The video of the entire incident has been going viral on social media.

Speaking to media, one of the toll plaza workers said, “The cavalcade of BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria was passing one by one. In between, there was a bus which was asked to pay toll of Rs 110, but soon the security personnel started beating us in presence of MP Ram Shankar Katheria. He started beating us with a stick and even threatened to shoot us. The MP was present on the spot and he didn’t stop any of his security personnel from beating us.”