BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's Granddaughter Succumbs to Burn Injuries from Firecrackers

The granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who suffered burn injuries from firecrackers, succumbed on Tuesday morning in Prayagraj.

Six-year-old Kia had suffered 60 pecent burn injuries due to firecrackers and was under treatment at a private hospital in Prayagraj. As per information Kia was to be airlifted to Delhi for further treatment but she succumbed in the morning today. The Joshi family is in deep shock after the demise of their granddaughter.

The Prayagraj MP had spoken to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and CM Yogi Adityanath after the accident and sought help for better treatment. Kia was to be treated at the Military Hospital in Delhi.

The accident occurred due to the bursting of firecracker on Diwali evening. The six-year-old was cured of Corona few days back. She was treated along with Rita Joshi and other family members at a Gurgaon hospital.

BJP MP from Allahabad parliamentary seat Rita Bahuguna Joshi has also been a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state.