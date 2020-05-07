BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj Objects to Lifting Ban on Sale of Pan Masala After Liquor in UP Amid Lockdown

After giving a nod to reopening of stand-alone liquor shops in all red, orange and green categorised zones in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has now lifted the ban on manufacturing, distribution and sale of pan masala. However, the ban on the manufacturing and sale of tobacco and pan masala/gutkha containing nicotine will continue to remain unchanged in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on March 25 announced the ban on the manufacture and sale of pan masala, stating the move will help stop the spread of coronavirus. The ban was imposed on the first day of the nationwide lockdown for an indefinite period.

Expressing concerns over flouting of lockdown norms that were put in place to contain the further spread of novel coronavirus, BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj raised questions over the sale of liquor and pan masala in the Covid-19-affected state.

“When the lockdown is proving to be a boon for people’s health and life, then why relaxation is being given on liquor, beedi, cigarette, gutkha, pan masala and other narcotic material?” he tweeted yesterday.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP MP from Kanpur, Satyadev Pachauri had wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and had raised concerns over the issue of social distancing norms being flouted during the sale of liquor outside shops in the state.

A day after reopening liquor stores and relaxing lockdown norms, BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government decided to impose a ‘corona tax’ on alcohol and raised prices of petrol and diesel. The decision was taken yesterday at a cabinet meeting in Lucknow.

Highlighting on the same, state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that Uttar Pradesh will impose an additional VAT (Value-Added Tax) of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and Rs 1 per litre on diesel, which is expected to generate additional revenue of Rs 2,070 crore for the cash-starved state exchequer.

Meanwhile, on being asked about the imposition of ‘corona tax’ on liquor, he said the revised rates are likely to generate an additional revenue of Rs 2,350 crore to the state.

