BJP MP Mansukh Vasava Says He Received Threat Call from UK for Seeking Law Against Forced Conversions

BJP MP from Gujarat Mansukh Vasava claimed on Wednesday that he received a threat call from the UK for demanding a law to prevent conversion of Hindu tribal girls on the pretext of marriage in the state. Vasava represents the tribal-dominated Bharuch constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Bharuch district Superintendent of Police Rajendrasinh Chudasama said the MP shared with them the international number from which he received the call. "No complaint has been lodged yet," he added. Vasava had written to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on December 16, demanding a strict law to prevent alleged forced conversion of tribal girls through marriage.

"I received threats from some groups after I raised the issue. A person from London called me recently and threatened me for raising the issue of Love Jihad," he told reporters in Gandhinagar. "Love Jihad" is a term used by some BJP leaders and right-wing supporters to describe an alleged conspiracy to convert Hindu girls to Islam through inter-faith marriages.

"Some people alleged that I am anti-Muslim. This is not true. Many Muslims agree with me on the Love Jihad issue as they believe that it diminishes the trust among the two communities. My constituency is home to a significant number of Muslims and I am their representative too," said Vasava. Earlier, BJP MLA from Dabhoi in Vadodara, Shailesh Mehta, had demanded a similar law.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have brought in laws to curb fraudulent or forced conversions through marriage. Earlier in the day, Vasava, who had resigned from the BJP two days ago citing health reasons, said he has decided not to quit following talks with senior leaders.