BJP MP Sends Privilege Notice Against Veerappa Moily for Tweeting Details of Panel Proceedings
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged Congress leader Moily was 'blatantly politicising' the working of the finance committee to gain media attention and serve his ulterior political motives.
Congress leader Veerappa Moily
New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday sent a privilege notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan against Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance chairman Veerappa Moily for allegedly tweeting details of the proceedings of the panel.
Dubey alleged Congress leader Moily was "blatantly politicising" the working of the finance committee to gain media attention and serve his ulterior political motives.
Dubey, who is also a member of the finance panel, was referring to a tweet by Moily in which he had claimed that the "Agriculture Ministry briefed the committee on the impact of demonetisation on agriculture".
"This is the 1st official acknowledgment by the govt abt the burden our farmers had to bear cos of the ill-conceived idea of note ban (sic)," Moily had tweeted. However, the Twitter account, which Dubey claimed belonged to Moily, did not carry the blue verification mark.
Moily has violated the relevant provisions and rules of Lok Sabha business, Dubey said, adding he should be allowed to raise the issue of privilege in the House in the upcoming session.
