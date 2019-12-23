Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

BJP MP, Son Booked for Furnishing Wrong Info to Obtain OBC Certificate

KP Yadav had defeated Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 polls from Guna.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
BJP MP, Son Booked for Furnishing Wrong Info to Obtain OBC Certificate
BJP's KP Yadav (Image: Facebook)

Ashoknagar (MP): Bharatiya Janata Party MP KP Yadav, who defeated senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Guna, has been booked along with his son for furnishing wrong income information to obtain a "non-creamy layer OBC" certificate, police said on Monday.

The case was registered late Saturday night at Kotwali police station here under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 181 (false statement on oath to public servant) and 182 (furnishing false information), said Pankaj Kumawat, superintendent of police.

The complaint was registered on basis of an inquiry report by Mungaoli sub divisional magistrate, Additional SP Sunil Shivhare informed. The SDM inquiry was conducted after a local resident, Giriraj Yadav, complained, he said.

The income limit for an OBC person, under the non-creamy layer, was Rs 6 lakh till 2017, which was then increased to Rs 8 lakh. The SDM report found that Yadav, in 2014, furnished wrong information, and so did his son Sarthak in July this year as income figures mentioned for getting the non-creamy layer OBC certificate did not match the ones mentioned in various election affidavits.

