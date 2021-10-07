BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Calls Durga Puja Restrictions Discriminatory, Illogical

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday dubbed the restrictions imposed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) on Durga Puja in the wake of Covid-19 as “discriminatory, arbitrary and illogical".

“It is highly regrettable that the administration imposes such harsh, arbitrary rules only during celebrations of Hindu community and turns a blind eye towards celebrations of other faiths. This discriminatory imposition of restrictions is condemnable and patently unconstitutional," he asserted.

Surya has stated that he has spoken to BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and asked him to revisit Durga Puja rules.

“He (BBMP Commissioner) assured me that these rules will be reviewed forthwith and sentiments of devotees will be given utmost importance," he said.

The BJP MP has said that the restrictions imposed through the order regarding the size of the idol appears to be taken without any logical relevance.

“It is beyond the understanding of any reasonable person as to how the size of the idol is related to the spread of the Covid-19 virus. There is no basis for this decision of allowing idols that are only 4 feet or below. This is prima facie arbitrary and devoid of any merit," he added.

“The restriction on dhol, drums takes away the very fervour of joy and celebration. None of these rules has an established connection with the spread of the virus," Surya alleged.

The BJP demanded the commissioner to prepare a “more inclusive, and logical set of rules" that are necessary for pandemic management only and “not regulate ways and means of celebration, which is best decided by the devotees".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.