BJP MP Verma Claims to Have Received Threat Call
BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday had raised the spectre of Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters in their lakhs entering homes to rape and kill women, provoking opposition outrage
File photo of Parvesh Singh Verma.
New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who has created controversy with his remarks over the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, on Wednesday morning claimed to have received a threat from an unknown caller.
The West Delhi MP posted a screenshot of the phone call that he received at 8.11 am on Twitter.
He said he will lodge a police complaint in this regard.
On Tuesday, Verma raised the spectre of Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters in their lakhs entering homes to rape and kill women, provoking opposition outrage as the Delhi election chief submitted a report on his remarks to the Election Commission.
Verma, who asserted in an election rally on Monday that the Shaheen Bagh protest site will be cleared in an hour on February 11 if his party comes to power, also said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi too.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod is Finally in India; Hey Siri, Say Hello to The Amazon Echo Studio
- Australian Open 2020 Day 10 LIVE Score and Updates: Nadal Takes on Thiem, Zverev and Halep in Semis
- Facebook to Get a New Board Which Will be Able to Overrule Mark Zuckerberg, But Will it?
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery
- Jadeja Takes a Cheeky Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After His 'Player of the Match' Tweet