BJP MPs Burn Copies of AAP Manifesto, Calling it 'Bundle of Lies'
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said the manifesto copies were burnt to protest against Kejriwal for 'misleading and deceiving' the people of Delhi.
File photo of BJP and AAP Logos.
New Delhi: Terming the AAP's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections a "bundle of lies", BJP Rajya Sabha MPs Vijay Goel and Roopa Ganguly burnt copies of it at Jantar Mantar during a protest on Wednesday.
The manifesto was released by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.
Goel said the manifesto copies were burnt to protest against Kejriwal for "misleading and deceiving" the people of Delhi.
"Repetition of 2015 and 2013 promises in the AAP's 2020 manifesto reflects that nothing happened in the last five years," he alleged.
Kejriwal promised free water up to 20,000 litres for every household but in view of "poor quality", people are spending more money on water purifiers, Goel claimed.
The Rajya Sabha MP exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win the assembly polls with a huge margin.
Ganguly slammed the AAP government in the national capital, claiming that Delhi's condition has become "deplorable" in the last five years.
Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
