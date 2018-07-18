GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BJP MP's Daughter Among 19 Arrested in Assam's Cash-for-Jobs Scam

Police officer Pallabi Sharma, daughter of BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Tezpur RP Sharma, and ACS officer Monika Teronpi, niece of BJP leader Joyram Engleng, were among those arrested.

Updated:July 18, 2018, 4:36 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Dibrugarh police on Wednesday arrested 19 government officials, including the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP RP Sharma, in the multi-crore cash-for-jobs scam.

Police had asked the officials to appear at the Special Branch Headquarters in Kahilipara area on Wednesday to give their handwriting samples. The accused were arrested after their answer sheets were found to be fake during the forensic tests.

The move followed allegations that certain top officials of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), which holds the two-stage examination for selecting candidates for plum state jobs, accepted huge bribes over several years for selecting the candidates.

The arrested include 13 officials of Assam Civil Service Officers, three of Assam Police Service and three of allied services. A senior officer, who is part of the investigation team, said police officer Pallabi Sharma, who is the daughter of BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Tezpur RP Sharma, was among those arrested. ACS officer Monika Teronpi, niece of BJP leader Joyram Engleng, was also arrested.

The official said police had already collected substantial evidence against the 19 officials for their alleged involvement in the scam and they would be produced before a court on Thursday.

The Dibrugarh police have arrested 34 government officers in connection with the racket. Rakesh Paul, the prime accused and suspended chairman of the APSC, is lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail along with other arrested officials.

