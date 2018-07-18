English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP MP's Daughter Among 19 Arrested in Assam's Cash-for-Jobs Scam
Police officer Pallabi Sharma, daughter of BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Tezpur RP Sharma, and ACS officer Monika Teronpi, niece of BJP leader Joyram Engleng, were among those arrested.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Dibrugarh police on Wednesday arrested 19 government officials, including the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP RP Sharma, in the multi-crore cash-for-jobs scam.
Police had asked the officials to appear at the Special Branch Headquarters in Kahilipara area on Wednesday to give their handwriting samples. The accused were arrested after their answer sheets were found to be fake during the forensic tests.
The move followed allegations that certain top officials of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), which holds the two-stage examination for selecting candidates for plum state jobs, accepted huge bribes over several years for selecting the candidates.
The arrested include 13 officials of Assam Civil Service Officers, three of Assam Police Service and three of allied services. A senior officer, who is part of the investigation team, said police officer Pallabi Sharma, who is the daughter of BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Tezpur RP Sharma, was among those arrested. ACS officer Monika Teronpi, niece of BJP leader Joyram Engleng, was also arrested.
The official said police had already collected substantial evidence against the 19 officials for their alleged involvement in the scam and they would be produced before a court on Thursday.
The Dibrugarh police have arrested 34 government officers in connection with the racket. Rakesh Paul, the prime accused and suspended chairman of the APSC, is lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail along with other arrested officials.
Also Watch
Police had asked the officials to appear at the Special Branch Headquarters in Kahilipara area on Wednesday to give their handwriting samples. The accused were arrested after their answer sheets were found to be fake during the forensic tests.
The move followed allegations that certain top officials of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), which holds the two-stage examination for selecting candidates for plum state jobs, accepted huge bribes over several years for selecting the candidates.
The arrested include 13 officials of Assam Civil Service Officers, three of Assam Police Service and three of allied services. A senior officer, who is part of the investigation team, said police officer Pallabi Sharma, who is the daughter of BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Tezpur RP Sharma, was among those arrested. ACS officer Monika Teronpi, niece of BJP leader Joyram Engleng, was also arrested.
The official said police had already collected substantial evidence against the 19 officials for their alleged involvement in the scam and they would be produced before a court on Thursday.
The Dibrugarh police have arrested 34 government officers in connection with the racket. Rakesh Paul, the prime accused and suspended chairman of the APSC, is lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail along with other arrested officials.
Also Watch
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo to Skip Juventus' Pre-season Tour in US
- Domestic Umpire Cries Foul, Says Exam Papers Rigged to Help ‘Favourites’
- BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh
- Model Breastfeeds Baby on Catwalk — And Stirs Debate
- Obama Invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Speech in South Africa, Says ‘I Believe in His Vision’