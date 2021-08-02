BJP MPs Meet Modi as Assam-Mizoram Border Row Simmers, PM Assures of Amicable Solution Soon

In the midst of the ongoing tension between Mizoram and Assam along the border, all BJP MPs led by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameswar Teli met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to apprise him of the developments.

Twelve MPs from both Houses met the prime minister on the crucial issue along with two from Arunachal Pradesh, one from Manipur and one from Tripura as well as Union Minister Kiran Rijiju, Pratima Bhowmik and Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

A memorandum was submitted by the MPs to the prime minister. In one of the paragraphs, the MPs blamed Congress for the crisis, saying the party and its ecosystem “had been trying many dirty tricks". “Through 2018 they tried to make CAA and NRC political issues but the people of northeast gave them a befitting reply. Now, they are stoking tempers between Assam and Mizoram."

Earlier in the day, Governor K Haribabu also met PM Modi and apprised him of the developments. During the meeting, the prime minister assured the MPs that he was all for development in the northeast region and the government will try to resolve issues of the northeast amicably as soon as possible.

Rijiju briefed the media after the meeting and blamed the Congress party for trying to create disturbance in the area. He also indicated that foreign elements were involved and were trying to create disturbance in the northeast.

Rijiju told CNN-News18, “I appeal to all the Congress leaders to not create a situation like this but work for the interest of the northeast. Stop playing politics on the issue.”

After his meeting with the prime minister, Haribabu said, “Home Minister is trying to defuse the situation and both the chief ministers have also assured that peace will be restored.”

Violence along the Assam-Mizoram border had resulted in the killing of seven Assam Police personnel and 80 others were injured.

FIRs have been filed by both sides against the police personnel and other officials. On Sunday, the Mizoram government said they were going to remove the name of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the FIR, while Assam also agreed to withdraw the complaint filed against a Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP.

