BJP MPs Walk Out of Standing Committee on IT Meet Chaired by Tharoor Due To Ongoing Monsoon Session

The Bharatiya Janata Party MPs walked out of the standing committee on Information and Technology meeting chaired by Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday, citing the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey told CNN News18, “The agenda was not circulated to us in advance and also at the time when the session is in place in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha… that is why we have boycotted the meeting and we are going to the Lok Sabha Speaker.”

The 32-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT chaired by Tharoor met on Tuesday to hear views of individuals and organisations to review the functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in context of the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Some of the BJP leaders such as Rajyavardhan Rathore, Nishikant Dubey, Tejasvi Surya, Locket Chatterjee, Parvez Verma and Syed Zafar Islam are members of the committee. The Opposition MPs include Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra, Karti Chidambaram and Dr Sumathi from DMK. Actor and producer Kamal Haasan also attended the meeting.

The face-off between the BJP MPs and the opposition led by Tharoor is not uncommon as the two sides have had several run-ins in the past over Facebook and Twitter issues and over 4G connection in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the ministry of information and technology, Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on February 12, 2019 wherein it was proposed that a new section 6AA and a new sub-section (1A) in Section 7 of the Act be inserted.

The information and broadcasting ministry thus proposed to introduce the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which will make the process of sanctioning of films for exhibition more effective and curb the menace of piracy.

