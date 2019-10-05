Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Must Clarify Whether It Sees Godse as Nationalist or Gandhi Assassin: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah to clarify their party’s stand on the matter.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:October 5, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)

Gwalior: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must clarify whether it considers Nathuram Godse a nationalist or Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

Speaking to the media persons here, Singh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah to clarify their party’s stand on the matter.

Digvijaya Singh, known for his controversial remarks, claimed that he was asked to join Jan Sangh in 1970-71. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said he declined the offer back then.

Asked to comment on the ongoing strike of Patwari (revenue staffers), Singh said the Patwars should end stir and dedicate themselves to help out farmers who are hit by a crisis.

The Rajya Sabha MP, however, did not comment on Patwaris demanding an apology from MP Minister Jitu Patwari.

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari had accused the Patwaris of corruption following which the government staff went on a strike.

The senior Congress leader further said that Vyapam scam was the biggest scam in the country and it cannot be compared with the honey trap scandal.

Asked about the speculations about several Congress leaders involved in honey trap scandal, Singh said if someone has the details on this he should share the information with the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

