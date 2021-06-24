BJP Names 21-Year-Old For Balrampur Zila Panchayat President Post

Bharatiya Janata Party has named 21-year-old Aarti Tiwari as the candidate for the Zila Panchayat President in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur. Aarti is a third year student of Bachelors in Arts (BA), and was elected from the ward no 17 in the recently-held panchayat elections. The nomination process will start from June 26 and the Zila Panchayat President post is reserved for women. Samajwadi Party has announced the candidature of Kiran Yadav, whereas Bahujan Samaj Party is yet to field any candidate.

BJP has six of the total 40 seats, whereas SP has 13 members and BSP has 10 in the district council. Independent candidates have also won 10 seats. No party has the magic figure of 21, but unofficial talks for a possible deal between different parties have started after the announcement of candidates by BJP and SP. Senior leaders of both the parties are said to have started reaching out to potential elected candidates.

Since no party has the required strength, the 10 independent candidates could play an important role in deciding the next Zila Panchayat President. However, there were several names in the fray within the BJP for the president post despite the party performing poorly in the panchayat polls.

BJP’s district president Pradeep Singh, who announced the candidature of Aarti for the district council president, revealed that the party had sent four names to the top leadership for the post. Pradeep said the names of four elected members Renu Singh, Nirmala Yadav, Aarti Yadav and Tara Dayal Yadav were given to the party’s state headquarters. The state leadership gave their approval for Aarti.

However, the decision has miffed Renu, who had rebelled against BJP during the polls. She was also expelled from the party, but was taken back after her win from Piprahwa Bishunpur ward. She was considered a strong candidate as the party’s nominee for the zila panchayat president.

