BJP Not Only Respects Press Freedom But Also Cherishes It, Says New I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
BJP Not Only Respects Press Freedom But Also Cherishes It, Says New I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar
Javedakar recalled leaders like JP Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani and stated that they fought hard to restore freedom of the press.
File photo of Prakash Javadekar
Loading...
New Delhi: Advocating press freedom, the new Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that both the media and the government will work hand-in-hand to give information to the people.
Earlier in the day Javadekar took charge as the I&B Minster after portfolios were allocated to the ministers. Stating that his government was in favour of press freedom, he said: "Press freedom is the essence of democracy and we not only recognise it but also cherish it."
He also accused the Congress government of curtailing the freedom of the press during the Emergency (1975-77) and called that period as a "black day for media". He said the leaders like J P Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani fought hard to restore freedom of press.
Earlier in the day Javadekar took charge as the I&B Minster after portfolios were allocated to the ministers. Stating that his government was in favour of press freedom, he said: "Press freedom is the essence of democracy and we not only recognise it but also cherish it."
He also accused the Congress government of curtailing the freedom of the press during the Emergency (1975-77) and called that period as a "black day for media". He said the leaders like J P Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani fought hard to restore freedom of press.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results