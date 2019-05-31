Take the pledge to vote

BJP Not Only Respects Press Freedom But Also Cherishes It, Says New I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar

Javedakar recalled leaders like JP Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani and stated that they fought hard to restore freedom of the press.​

IANS

Updated:May 31, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
File photo of Prakash Javadekar
New Delhi: Advocating press freedom, the new Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that both the media and the government will work hand-in-hand to give information to the people.

Earlier in the day Javadekar took charge as the I&B Minster after portfolios were allocated to the ministers. Stating that his government was in favour of press freedom, he said: "Press freedom is the essence of democracy and we not only recognise it but also cherish it."

He also accused the Congress government of curtailing the freedom of the press during the Emergency (1975-77) and called that period as a "black day for media". He said the leaders like J P Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani fought hard to restore freedom of press.​
