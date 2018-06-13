English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP Offered Minister Post to Bhaiyyuji Maharaj to Cover Up Illegal Mining Concerns, Claims Digvijaya Singh
Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who enjoyed political patronage and a considerable following, shot himself in the head at his residence on Tuesday.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)
New Delhi: Blaming the Madhya Pradesh government for the suicide of Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday claimed that the state government offered the spiritual leader a ministerial post to prevent him from voicing his concerns regarding illegal mining
“He (Bhaiyyuji Maharaj) was worried about illegal mining in Narmada by Shivraj (Madhya Pradesh) govt and was offered the post of minister to shut his mouth. He rejected the offer and had told me about it on call,” Singh said.
Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who enjoyed political patronage and a considerable following, shot himself in the head at his residence on Tuesday.
In a suicide note, the spiritual leader wrote that he was taking the extreme step due to stress.
