GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP Office Attack: 3 TPDK Members Detained Under Goondas Act

Gopal alias Balan, Gautham and Jeeva were arrested a fortnight ago for hurling a petrol bomb at the BJP office on March 7 and lodged in the Central jail in Coimbatore.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2018, 7:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Office Attack: 3 TPDK Members Detained Under Goondas Act
File photo of the BJP office in Coimbatore.
Coimbatore: Three Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) activists, who have been arrested in connection with the petrol bomb attack on BJP office in Coimbatore recently, were detained under Goondas Act on Sunday, police said.

Gopal alias Balan, Gautham and Jeeva were arrested a fortnight ago for hurling a petrol bomb at the BJP office on March 7 and lodged in the Central jail in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner, K Periaiah ordered their detention under Goondas Act, they said.

Accordingly, the orders were served on the accused in the prison, they added.

Meanwhile, a search is on to nab those who had hurled a petrol bomb at the house of BJP District President, C R Nandakumar in the city on March 21.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Highlights From News18 Rising India Summit 2018

The Highlights From News18 Rising India Summit 2018

Recommended For You