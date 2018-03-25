English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Office Attack: 3 TPDK Members Detained Under Goondas Act
File photo of the BJP office in Coimbatore.
Coimbatore: Three Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) activists, who have been arrested in connection with the petrol bomb attack on BJP office in Coimbatore recently, were detained under Goondas Act on Sunday, police said.
Coimbatore Police Commissioner, K Periaiah ordered their detention under Goondas Act, they said.
Accordingly, the orders were served on the accused in the prison, they added.
Meanwhile, a search is on to nab those who had hurled a petrol bomb at the house of BJP District President, C R Nandakumar in the city on March 21.
