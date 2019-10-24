BJP Parliamentary Board Authorises Amit Shah to Decide on Maharashtra and Haryana Govt Formation

New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board authorised party chief Amit Shah on Thursday to take all decisions regarding government formation in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The board, which is the apex organisational body of the BJP, met here after the party won a majority of seats in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and appeared set to form government in Haryana as well after emerging as the single largest party.

Party sources said there will be no change in chief ministers of any state, a decision on expected lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, besides other senior party leaders, attended the board's meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.