Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
BJP Parliamentary Board Authorises Amit Shah to Decide on Maharashtra and Haryana Govt Formation
Party sources said there will be no change in chief ministers of any state, a decision on expected lines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address his supporters after the party's victory in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, at BJP HQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct 24, 2019. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board authorised party chief Amit Shah on Thursday to take all decisions regarding government formation in Haryana and Maharashtra.
The board, which is the apex organisational body of the BJP, met here after the party won a majority of seats in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and appeared set to form government in Haryana as well after emerging as the single largest party.
Party sources said there will be no change in chief ministers of any state, a decision on expected lines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, besides other senior party leaders, attended the board's meeting.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Teases KBC Contestant for Complimenting Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai's Eyes
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Ziva Helps Dad Dhoni Wash 'Big Vehicle' as Adorable Video Goes Viral