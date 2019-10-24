Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

BJP Parliamentary Board Authorises Amit Shah to Decide on Maharashtra and Haryana Govt Formation

Party sources said there will be no change in chief ministers of any state, a decision on expected lines.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Parliamentary Board Authorises Amit Shah to Decide on Maharashtra and Haryana Govt Formation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address his supporters after the party's victory in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, at BJP HQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct 24, 2019. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board authorised party chief Amit Shah on Thursday to take all decisions regarding government formation in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The board, which is the apex organisational body of the BJP, met here after the party won a majority of seats in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and appeared set to form government in Haryana as well after emerging as the single largest party.

Party sources said there will be no change in chief ministers of any state, a decision on expected lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, besides other senior party leaders, attended the board's meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram