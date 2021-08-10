BJP Plans Kisan Sampark Yatra In Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to undertake statewide ‘Kisan Sampark Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh to counter the ongoing farmers’ protest which could dent its chances in the next year’s assembly polls. The ruling party will hold Kisan Panchayats with the first one expected to take place later this month in Lucknow and another in Meerut. The programs are part of BJP’s outreach campaign ahead of the crucial assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh, scheduled early next year.

BJP Kisan Morcha, which maintains the relationship between the ruling party and farmers, will send its workers from August 15-23 across the state to hold talks with the agricultural community and communicate the work done by the party for them in the last five years.

The party will also tell the farmers that their protest against the three new farm laws has lost its genuineness. According to party sources, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh chaired a meeting with the leaders of Kisan Morcha and told them that the farmers’ protest has been hijacked by the “foreign agencies” and its aim remains to destroy the image of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the Kisan Sampark Yatra and Kisan Mahapanchayat, the BJP will also communicate the steps the taken by the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in the state for the welfare of the farmers.

The party wants to highlight that both Central and state governments have worked to provide adequate returns to sugarcane farmers. The governments also ensured to provide subsidised equipment and ended black marketing of fertilizers.

Sunil Bansal, who is the party’s state general secretary, has been given the responsibility of devising the strategy for Kisan Sampark Yatra.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in the first quarter of next year. The upcoming Assembly election is expected to be a three-cornered contest with BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the fray. Congress will also be contesting the polls but has been written off by experts as a worthy contender.

