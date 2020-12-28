BJP Plans Mega 'One Nation, One Election' Push Over Next Few Weeks to Build Public Support

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold major deliberations on the issue of ‘one country, one election’ over the next few weeks as it seeks to build support for what has been a major pitch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

The party plans to hold as many as 25 webinars to build public support on the matter. Close to 30 leaders - party spokespersons and prominent Members of Parliament - have been asked to hold these webinars, which will have between 30 and 100 participants.

The list of participants include members from the legal fraternity, academicians and experts. Each webinar will be anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour and will also include a small question and answer session.

A party insider told CNN-News 18 that this will be the first step for the party to gauge public mood on the issue. Further interactions have been planned in the next year too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the need for urgent consideration of ‘one nation, one election’ during his address to the presiding officers conference in Kevadiya in Gujarat recently.

"Elections are held at different places every few months and it hampers the developmental work and all of you know about it. Therefore, it’s a must to have a deep study and deliberation on ‘One Nation, One Election’,” PM had said during his address on November 26.

The government argues that in a vast nation like India, elections happen every months in some state of the other and this results in not only extra expenditure, but also governance takes a back seat.

However, implementation of ‘one nation, one election’ will be a massive challenge as it involves complicated amendments to the Indian Constitution, which will be hard to push through the Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi had in June 2019 also convened a meeting of presidents of all political parties, in which out of 40 parties that were invited, 21 had attended and three shared their views in writing.