BJP Praja Sangrama Yatra to End KCR rule: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay

BJP State and MP Bandi Sanjay on Saturday stated that the Praja Sangrama Yatra will give confidence and courage to the people who are vexed with the TRS government misrule. This program that is beginning at Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar will become a platform for a political change in Telangana, Sanjay said.

The BJP chief launched his 35 days of Praja Sangrama Padayatra after praying at the temple with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, party in-charge Tarun Chug, leader Lakshman, Indrasena Reddy, DK Aruna, Vijayashanthi and others.

Later addressing a public meeting from Charminar, Sanjay took a swipe at the KCR Government for offering a family rule. He accused the chief minister of duping the aspirations of students and all those who sacrificed for the state. He expressed displeasure that the KCR government cheated the farmers by not giving them free urea. The government owed Rs 1 lakh each o the unemployed youth as unemployed allowance and the chief minister is trying to deceive SCs in the name of Dalit Bandhu and BCs in the name of sheep and buffalos, he charged. Criticising the government for its failure to give 12 per cent reservations to the STs, Sanjay alleged that KCR turned Telangana into a state of suicides.

Kishan Reddy hit out at the KCR government over corruption, debts and undemocratic rule. Our Sangrama yatra is to dethrone the KCR’s rule of lies, the union minister said.

He asked that the people should end this family rule of KCR which should go and return democracy to offer corruption free rule. There is a need for a change of guard and the people should end the corrupt rule of the TRS. No youth got jobs and

Tarun Chug compared the KCR rule to Ali Baba of the Ali Baba and 40 thieves. fable He said that the BJP sangrama yatra is for a change of guard. DK Aruna said that the BJP will come to power in Telangana. KCR rule will end with the BJP yatra, she said.

Lakshman hoped that sweeping changes would take place in the state politics. The BJP is the alternative to the TRS in the state, he added.

