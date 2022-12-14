CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

BJP President Nadda to Visit Karnataka, Telangana

PTI

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 14:34 IST

New Delhi, India

BJP chief JP Nadda. (Image: Twitter/BJP)

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a daylong tour of Karnataka and Telangana on Thursday as the party turns its focus on southern states with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a day-long tour of Karnataka and Telangana on Thursday as the party turns its focus on southern states with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources said Nadda will chair oganisational meetings in Karnataka, where assembly polls are expected in the first half of the next year, and address a public meeting at Karimnagar in Telangana, a state high on the BJP’s political agenda.

The BJP has emerged as a main challenger to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the rechristened version of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

In Karnataka, the BJP is in power with the main opposition Congress running a campaign to reclaim the state.

