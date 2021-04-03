BJP Promises to Make Siliguri a Smart City, Releases Separate Sankalp Patra

Siliguri: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been using all tricks and tactics in the West Bengal Assembly Election to defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress, has come up with a new plan. The saffron party, which promised to turn West Bengal into ‘Sonar Bangla’ in its manifesto, has released a separate Sankalpa Patra for Siliguri.

It’s rare for a national political party to release a separate manifesto for a town in any state assembly election. According to BJP, the new Sankalp Patra for Siliguri is a step forward towards fulfilling its promise of Sonar Bangla.

Union tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel released the Sankalp Patra for Siliguri at the district party office. The BJP candidate from Siliguri Shankar Ghosh was also present at the event.

The Sankalp Patra is full of promises covering all aspects of development from health to education, from sports to slum development, from smart city development to traffic control. A 10-point proposal has been envisaged for the planned development.

The Sankalp Patra promises the opening of public drug stores in every ward of the town and a super speciality hospital like AIIMS for the treatment of serious diseases. The BJP also promises widening of roads and a new flyover at the Darjeeling junction to ease the traffic congestion in the town. The BJP also promises to provide drinking water to all residents under the ‘Har Ghar Mein Kal, Har Kal Mein Pani’ scheme.

Highlights of the Sankalp Patra for Siliguri:

1. In every ward of the city, BJP will set up public medicine stores.

2. An AIIMS like a Super-specialty hospital will be built.

3. A flyover to be built near Darjeeling intersection to control the heavy traffic of the city.

4. Mahananda, Phuleswari, Jorapani bridges will be rebuilt.

5. A green cover in and around Siliguri will be created by planting trees.

6. The roads will be broadened.

7. The indoor stadium will be renovated and Siliguri will have its first cricket stadium. 8. New Hostels will be made for the students.

9. Provision of supply of drinking water to each house and a slum development plan.

10. The lower-income group will get free ambulance service.