BJP Rakes up Guest House Incident to Upset SP-BSP Alliance, Mayawati Shuts it Down with this Answer

A day after the BSP candidate lost out to BJP nominee in the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP raked up the infamous VIP guesthouse incident in Lucknow to discredit the SP-BSP alliance.In the same breath she attacked the BJP and said it is the Yogi government which has made the very officer who was responsible for the attack on her life the top cop in the state and asked if they now “want her murdered”.Mayawati said it will be wrong to hold Akhilesh Yadav responsible for the infamous Guest House incident as he was "not into politics at that time"."BJP is reminding us of Guest House incident of 2nd June 1995. The incident took place with the motive to murder me. What is BJP trying to prove by giving the policeman involved in that incident the highest position today? Do they want me murdered?" said Mayawati.It was June 1995, when Mayawati was forced to spend hours in a VIP guesthouse in Lucknow, fearing for her life, as SP goons waited outside. Just a day before, her party had broken alliance with the SP. After the guesthouse episode, she went on to form the government with the BJP’s help.Maywati said the BJP formed government with BSP in 1997 and 2002.“If BSP is in alliance with them (BJP) then it’s good but if it’s in alliance with another party it is bad,” said Mayawati.Defending Akhilesh again for being duped by her old rival Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya, Mayawati said Akhilesh’s lack of experience did him in.“It is not Akhilesh’s fault, his political experience is less compared to mine. The moment Raja Bhaiyya went on to meet CM Yogi, Akhilesh must have understood that he was cheated.”Mayawati also made it clear that "closeness of SP and BSP is not going to change because of this Rajya Sabha result".“Akhilesh will gain more political prudence with time. But I assure the BJP that their wish will not be fulfilled - their dream of breaking the alliance,” she said.