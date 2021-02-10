Raths are for Gods and Goddesses, not Politicians: Mamata Banerjee Mocks BJP's Roadshow Politics

In a no-holds-barred attack at the BJP which has launched an equally aggressive offensive her government in a bid to wrest powers in the upcoming assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the saffron party of indulging in divisive politics. She mocked BJP leaders for travelling on raths "as if they are gods", and alleged that their political agenda is to create division in society on the basis of religion. She also accused the saffron party of resorting to lies about Hinduism.

“People from other states come to Bengal and only create problems. They don’t even know the culture of Bengal. They know how to play with blood and now they are here to play their dirty politics. Nowadays, they are roaming around like gods and goddesses in a five-star rath (chariot),” she said referring to the many roadshows held by senior BJP leaders, including party's national president JP Nadda, in the last few days.

“For us ‘rath’ means Lord Jagannath’s Chariot. But BJP is hurting the religious sentiments by roaming around in a five star ‘rath’ and enjoying non-veg food and biryani on public money. They are not here to create a Sonar Bangla but to make it a Dangar (riot) Bangla,” she said.

Addressing a mega public rally in Raiganj, Mamata also attacked the turncoats who had jumped ship to the BJP said, “I am happy to get rid of the ‘the nuisance’ otherwise they would keep on creating problems. It’s good that our party is free from such trouble makers like him.”

Referring to the desertions from her own party, she said, “BJP can buy few people but I will not allow them to sell out Bengal to the BJP. There are three kinds of leaders – ‘lobhi’ (greedy), ‘bhogi’ (hedonist) and the ‘tyagi’ (the one who sacrifice). The ‘bhogis’ and ‘lobhis’ may sell their ideology but ‘tyagis’ will never sell themselves before such people. I am happy that TMC got rid of one such ‘lobhi’ (hinting at Suvendu). Today, I would like to announce that I will promote ‘tyagis’ to serve the people of Bengal.”

Mamata's reaction came after former TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.