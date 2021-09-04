BJP Ready For Bypolls, But Why No Civic Elections in Bengal For Two Years: Dilip Ghosh

As the speculation about Election Commission holding bypolls for the seven vacant assembly seats in West Bengal in October is gaining steam, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said his party is always ready for polls. Ghosh said, “I have been preparing for [next] general elections for the last two years.” He added that everyone has to obey the instructions of the Election Commission. Ghosh alleged that the Trinamool Congress is demanding the bypolls only to ensure that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains on her post.

Banerjee had lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram in the assembly elections held earlier this year. She took oath as the CM on May 5, but had to be elected as an MLA within six months. In effect, the TMC supremo has time till November 5 to return to the state assembly as a legislator.

Ghosh also said that while the ruling party has cited “conducive Covid-19 situation” for the bypolls, the municipality elections have been postponed for more than two years.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh hit back at the state BJP chief saying no one can replace MLAs as people go to them for grievances. “Even if the municipality polls are on hold there are administrators and officers to serve the common people but none can replace the MLA,” he was quoted as saying by the Free Press Journal.

The news outlet reported that the Election Commission is likely to hold the bypolls in October end, after it cancelled a full bench meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh also targeted the state government over the fresh standoff between Visva Bharati University students and its Vice Chancellor.

“Visva-Bharati is the symbol of Rabindranath’s lifelong devotion. To the people of Bengal, it is a place of national pride. This is our acquaintance. There is politics going on with that too. The communists, who are extinct everywhere, some of them are doing it. The chaotic forces have now entered. And this state government is giving them indirect support,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

