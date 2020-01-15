Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Received Rs 1,450 Crore Through Electoral Bonds in 2018-19, Congress Rs 383 Cr: ADR

The Congress raised Rs 918.03 crore, of which 383.26 crore came through the debt instrument, which can be purchased from select branches of State Bank of India and donated to any political party.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
BJP Received Rs 1,450 Crore Through Electoral Bonds in 2018-19, Congress Rs 383 Cr: ADR
Illustration by Mir Suhail (News18)

New Delhi: The BJP raised Rs 2,410 crore during 2018-19, of which Rs 1,450 crore came as donations through electoral bonds, according to election watchdog Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Congress raised Rs 918.03 crore, of which 383.26 crore came through the debt instrument, which can be purchased from select branches of State Bank of India and donated to any political party.

During the financial year 2018-19, out of the six national parties, only the BJP, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress "have declared receiving an income from contribution through electoral bonds, a total of Rs 1,931.43 crore", according to an ADR analysis released on Wednesday.

"The BJP received donations through electoral bonds worth Rs 1,450.89 crore, the Congress Rs 383.26 crore and TMC Rs 97.28 crore," it said.

The TMC declared a total income of Rs 192.65 crore, the CPM Rs 100.96 crore and the BSP 69.79 crore during the financial year 2018-19, the ADR report said.

The BJP's income rose from Rs 1,027.34 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 2,410.08 crore and that of the Congress increased from 199.15 crore to Rs 918.03 crore.

The ruling party spent Rs 792.39 crore and the Congress Rs 308.96 crore, respectively, on election or general propaganda, the report said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

