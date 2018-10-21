GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Red-faced as Video Shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Ministers Laughing at ND Tiwari's Last Rites

The video clip that has gone viral shows CM Yogi Adityanath with Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon in the front row, while UP ministers Mohsin Raza and Ashutosh Tandon were sitting behind them.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:October 21, 2018, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Red-faced as Video Shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Ministers Laughing at ND Tiwari's Last Rites
Adityanath can be seen discussing something with Tandon, Raza and Tandon, after which all of them burst into laughs.
Loading...
Lucknow: In a major embarrassment to the BJP and the Uttar Pradesh government, a video of chief minister Yogi Adityanath has surfaced where he is seen laughing along with other ministers during the last rites of former UP and Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari.

ND Tiwari’s mortal remains were flown to Lucknow on Saturday morning and was then taken to UP Assembly as senior politicians turned up to pay last rites to the deceased leader.

The video clip that has gone viral shows CM Yogi Adityanath with Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon in the front row, while UP ministers Mohsin Raza and Ashutosh Tandon were sitting behind them.

Adityanath can be discussing something with Tandon, Raza and Tandon, after which all of them burst into laughs. They were sitting adjacent to the body of ND Tiwari.



Condemning the act of the chief minister during the last rites, Congress spokesperson Zishan Haider said, “The BJP should understand that such events are not a mere photo opportunity. Whether it is last rites of Pandit Atal Bihari Vajpayee or former CM ND Tiwari, it is just an event for BJP. Their insensitivity can be understood by the fact that they laugh while sitting in front of a dead body.”

The Samajwadi Party also reacted strongly to it, saying that it was an insensitive act. “This is the real character of Bhartiya Janata Party. The body was in front of them and CM along with ministers bursts into laughter. This shows how insensitive they are and how far they are from humanity. Such people don’t have any value of life and death. For them it is only a matter of politics,” Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...