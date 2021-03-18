BJP Releases List for Bengal Assembly Polls; Mukul Roy Back in the Political Ring After Long Hiatus

The BJP on Thursday announced its second list of candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections where it is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

The list, which named 148 candidates for the 159-seat assembly, includes heavyweights like the party’s national vice-president Mukul Roy, veteran leader Rahul Sinha, MP Jagannath Sarkar, former BJP MLA Samik Bhattacharya as well as Trinamool turncoats Sabyasachi Dutta, Shilbhadra Dutta, Jitendra Tiwari, Sunil Singh and Subhrangshu Roy (Mukul’s son), among others.

While Roy will fight from Krishnanagar, Sarkar, the parliamentarian from Ranaghat will contest from Shantipur.

Senior Leader Dilip Ghosh, who is also the party’s state unite chief, will not be contesting. Sources said he wanted to concentrate on campaigning and strategising. Veteran Bengal unit leader Rahul Sinha will contest from Habra. Sitting MLA Jitendra Tiwari will be fighting from Pandaveswar constituency.

The party also added some sparkle with heavy star power.

Folk artiste Ashim Sarkar has been fielded from the Haringhata assembly seat, actor Rundranil Ghosh, who recently joined the saffron brigade, has been fielded from the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata, which is currently held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool chief will take on protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram this time, leaving her home constituency to senior leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. Scientist Gobhardhan Das was fielded from Purbasthali Uttar.

Fashion designer Agnimitra Paul, actor Parno Mitra have also been given tickets.

The party is yet to announce its candidates in 11 seats in the last four phases and 8 nominees in the fourth phase of polling which is scheduled on April 10.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases. The first phase will be held on March 27 and the last on April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.