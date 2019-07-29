BJP Ropes in 40 Students from Institutes Like IIM, IISc as Interns With its MPs

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the BJP roped in young talent from premier institutes like the IIM and IISc among others to work as interns and assist its MPs to become more effective in Parliament.

Forty students from the Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, National Law School of India University and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences were attached with the MPs for the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, BJP parliamentary party secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu said.

Appreciating the students for their role, Kamarsu said they did a lot of research, studied wide topics and provided valuable inputs to party MPs in the ongoing session, adding that it was reflected in the speeches and active participation of party MPs in the House.

On two occasions specifically, the discussion on the presidential address and Union budget, they were very helpful in preparing MPs for discussion, he said, adding that at the same it was also a good exposure for these students as many of them were preparing for civil services.

All these students came through, Think India, which approached senior BJP leader and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi for its 'Sansadiya' -- a parliamentary internship programme.

As per the letter written by Think India to Joshi, it had received more than 600 applications from students and professionals involved in wide range of disciplines. And after stringent process of evaluation, 40 students were shortlisted for doing internships with MPs.

ABVP president S Subbiah said Think India was an initiative of the outfit to bring together the best talent of this country and to infuse them with a "nation-first" attitude.

Think India, describes itself as a students' forum to bind the students with an "Indian nationalistic string" to harness them as national treasure in furthering its aim of "national reconstruction".

The ABVP president said Think India was an active forum of researchers, professionals and students where they debate on national issues, raise their concern and offer innovative solutions to problems.