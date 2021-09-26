BJP Ropes in Bengal Post-Poll Violence Victims for Bhowanipore Campaign to Show 'TMC Misrule'

As Bhowanipore bypoll campaign draws to a close, BJP has launched a blitzkrieg on the Mamata-led Trinamool Congress by roping in the victims of violence that ensued after the assembly elections in West Bengal early this year. The saffron party is training its guns on the ruling TMC to highlight chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s misrule.

Nearly 25 post-poll victims from North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly will stay in Kolkata for the last lap of campaign for Bhowanipore that goes to polls on September 30.

“Give me back my father”, “If I am in opposition, will you kill me?” and “Give me back my daughter” were the placards held by the victims during the campaign in Hazra on Saturday evening where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was also present.

Political expert and observer of the Bhowanipore bypoll, Arjun Singh, said, “This election for us is to show the misrule of the Mamata government. She is comparing our ‘Shahid’ to a dog! We will show what happens in Bengal when somebody decides to support the opposition.”

Central ministers and BJP stalwarts such as Hardip Singh Puri, Smriti Irani and Manoj Tiwari had campaigned in Bhowanipore to underline how important the bypoll is for the party considering its defeat in the assembly election this year.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar told News18, “This is not only for Bhowanipore, the condition in this state is pathetic and we want to project that.” Chief minister Banerjee is in a powerful position yet the “misrule is going on.”

BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari took a dig at the CM’s “Khela Hobe” slogan at the Kolkata airport on Saturday evening and said, “The Khela that is happening here after poll result on opposition is not good and the entire country knows that.”

Dismissing BJP jibes, cabinet minister Subrata Mukherjee said, “If we have done so much of violence, which we have not done in its truest sense, they (BJP) should try to give us punishment in a legal way, politicising this incident will not help the victims as well as BJP. They are crying everywhere with this, which does not have any base. Let them do that, won’t affect us.”

Forty-one-year-old lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal is the BJP candidate against Mamata Banerjee for the Bhowanipore bypoll. Tibrewal was one of the petitioners and BJP’s counsel in the West Bengal post-poll violence cases in the Calcutta High Court. She moved the court in May to seek compensation for the victims of the violence and a CBI inquiry into the alleged murders and rapes.

