BJP, RSS Planning Mega ‘Kalash Yatra’ to Immerse Kalyan Singh’s Ashes

Kalyan Singh, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, breathed his last on August 21, 2021. And now the BJP is preparing to take out a procession with his ashes. As part of the procession, ‘Kalash Yatra’, the ashes of late Kalyan Singh will be immersed in the Narora river as well as the Ganga in Kashi, Saryu river in Ayodhya and Sangam in Prayagraj.

Following Singh’s death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him on his last journey from Lucknow-Aligarh to Atrauli and Narora. Now the BJP and the Sangh are preparing to take out the Kalash Yatra to immerse his ashes. The immersion will be done on August 27, and a tribute meeting will be organized on September 1, when all major party leaders will pay their respects to the late former chief minister.

According to sources, RSS leader Krishna Gopal, along with other BJP leaders, has been tasked with carrying out the full plan of the Yatra. The place, date, and route of travel etc. are being chalked out.

Previously, both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid their tributes to the deceased leader. At Atrauli in Aligarh, Home Minister Shah said that Singh’s ‘life goal’ had been fulfilled with the establishment of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. “I spoke to Babuji (as Singh was fondly referred to) the day the Ram mandir foundation laying ceremony was held. Beaming, he told me, ‘My life’s aim has been fulfilled’”, Times of India quoted Shah as saying.

Shah also described late Singh as an important leader of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement at the meet, which was thronged by more than 50,000 people.

