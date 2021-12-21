CHANGE LANGUAGE
BJP-RSS to Hold Coordination Meet in 'Bhagyanagar' Hyderabad in January
BJP-RSS to Hold Coordination Meet in ‘Bhagyanagar’ Hyderabad in January

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP V Laxmikantha Rao said he is unaware of any such demand and it is up to the state to decide on renaming Hyderabad. (Photo: Shutterstock

RSS said it feels a city’s name should be based on ‘someone ideal’ not ‘invaders’. The demand for renaming Hyderabad to ‘Bhagyanagar’ was made by Yogi Adityanath in 2020 Telangana civic polls.

Pragya Kaushika

Indicating the need to rename Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) tweeted on Tuesday that will hold a coordination meeting with the BJP in the city between January 5 and 7.

The demand for renaming Hyderabad to ‘Bhagyanagar’ was first made by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during 2020 civic polls in Telangana.

The Yogi government has earlier renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj. The Centre had also renamed Aurangzeb Road as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg in New Delhi.

According to sources, the BJP aims to expand its foothold in southern states, starting off with Telangana.

The RSS said it feels the issue of renaming can be “emotional” and names of the cities should be based on “someone ideal” and not “invaders”.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working international president Alok Kumar said cities should be known after their historic names. “No self-respecting country will name cities after invaders and people who looted it. It should either be on their original old names or named after someone who should be a respectable figure,” Kumar said.

Even during private conversations, many in the BJP also called Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP V Laxmikantha Rao said he is unaware of any such demand and it is up to the state to decide on renaming the city.

“There is no need to rename. Everyone knows the city across the world as Hyderabad,” said Rao.

first published:December 21, 2021, 19:00 IST