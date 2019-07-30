Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

BJP Says Unnao MLA Already Suspended, Assures 'Strict Action' If Found Guilty in Rape Case

Tripathi added that strict action will be taken against the BJP MLA if he is found guilty. “I want to make it clear that no undue favour will be granted to anyone in the regime of Bharatiya Janata Party. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken. The case is sub-judice and everyone wants to know the truth.”

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

July 30, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
BJP Says Unnao MLA Already Suspended, Assures 'Strict Action' If Found Guilty in Rape Case
File photo of BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (PTI photo)
Loading...

Lucknow: The opposition parties have come down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh after the Unnao rape survivor, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape, met with a grievous accident on Sunday that killed two of her aunts.

Under pressure to act against Sengar, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi on Tuesday claimed that Sengar has already been suspended after an enquiry by the disciplinary committee last year.

“Opposition parties are not aware of the fact that a disciplinary action was taken against Kuldeep Singh Sengar last year itself. He was issued a notice by the disciplinary committee and was later suspended from the party,” Tripathi told News 18.

“We had not issued any press release then, but I am officially stating this now when you have asked me,” he said.

Tripathi added that strict action will be taken against the BJP MLA if he is found guilty. “I want to make it clear that no undue favour will be granted to anyone in the regime of Bharatiya Janata Party. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken. The case is sub-judice and everyone wants to know the truth.”

Earlier on Monday, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had posted a picture of Unnao rape accused legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and asked BJP why it didn't expel the MLA despite him being booked in sexual assault case. “What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case?” she had tweeted.

In her other tweets, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, “The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached? Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses? Can you hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questions?”

The woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao, was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Sunday.

Two of her aunts were killed, her lawyer, who was driving the car in which they were travelling, was grievously injured.

The incident occurred when the woman, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling from Fatehpur and their car rammed into a truck. The family was on its way to meet the woman's uncle who is lodged in the Rae Bareli jail.

