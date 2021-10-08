‘BJP Scared of Her Durga Avatar’: Congress Slams Yogi for Remarks on Priyanka for Sweeping Floor

Lucknow: The Indian National Congress party has reacted sharply to the comment made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against Priyanka Gandhi at a news18 event in Gorakhpur on Friday. The Congress party has said that it seems that BJP is scared of ‘Durga Avatar’ of Priyanka Gandhi and now she will sweep away the BJP from the state.

Speaking to news18, UP Congress Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “The BJP government is hell scared of the ‘Durga Avatar’ of Priyanka-ji. Our leader has started the process of sweeping away the BJP from the state. The UP CM is so rattled by the fact that due to his inability crime is at its peak today in the state, unemployment has grown manifold times.”

“The Union Minister’s son mowed down farmers and even today on the fifth day of the incident the BJP government is trying to save the culprit. The murderers are not being arrested. People of the state have made up their mind to sweep away the BJP from the state, the UP CM and the BJP is so scared of Priyanka Gandhi ji,” he added.

Earlier, while speaking at news18 event in Gorakhpur, speaking on pictures of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sweeping floor at Sitapur guest house going viral, Adityanath said, “Janta unko isi layak banana chahti hai (people want to make her capable of doing such tasks)," CM Yogi said during an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18.

Priyanka Gandhi was on Monday seen sweeping the floor of a guest house in Sitapur where she was detained following an attempt to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violent clashes on October 3.

Praising the act, the Congress had posted the 42-second-long video on social media and said that their leader had chosen the path shown by the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi when he launched a non-violent Satyagraha against the British occupation of India.

“On the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi inside Sitapur Police Line, Mrs Priyanka Gandhi started her fast in custody with Shramdan," the party wrote on Twitter. “Until the killers of farmers are not arrested, the protest will continue," Congress said.

