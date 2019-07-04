BJP Seeks Inclusion of Dogri, Sanskrit, Punjabi Languages in J&K Schools

Jammu: Miffed over the non-inclusion of Dogri, Sanskrit, Persian and Punjabi languages in the recent upgradation of higher secondary schools in the state, the BJP Thursday wrote to Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking his intervention.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council had in February approved the upgradation of 228 schools spread across various districts.

Hunar Gupta, Convenor of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Human Rights Cell, in a letter to the Governor, questioned the intent of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education department responsible for upgrading the schools.

"We express disappointment over the non-inclusion of Dogri, Sanskrit, Persian and Punjabi languages in recently upgraded higher secondary schools by the J&K School Education department", Gupta said.

He further asked the Governor to amend the orders issued by the education department and include the four languages in the list of subjects and streams to be introduced in the schools.

Gupta also questioned the officials of the education department for "ignoring" the languages which fall under the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

"The decision of the state administrative council for upgrading 228 schools across the state is commended by the BJP, we demand that adequate representation be given to these scheduled

languages in the subjects and streams at the senior secondary level," Gupta said.