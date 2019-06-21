Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP Sees Red over Missing Picture of PM Modi from Banner at Congress' Yoga Day Function in Bhopal

BJP leader Alok Sharma and others noticed that the banner which served as the backdrop for the stage did not have PM Modi's picture on it. While Congress spokesperson said it was not compulsory to have PM's photograph in government programs.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Sees Red over Missing Picture of PM Modi from Banner at Congress' Yoga Day Function in Bhopal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs asanas in Ranchi on International Yoga Day.
Loading...

Bhopal: BJP leaders took umbrage Friday over the missing picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function organized by the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to mark International Yoga Day.

The function was held at the Lal Parade ground here. BJP leader and Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma and others noticed that the banner which served as the backdrop for the stage did not have Modi's picture on it.

They brought it to the notice of School Education Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary who was present.

"Prime minister has played a key role in getting international recognition for Yoga, because of which the United Nations has designated June 21 as Yoga Day," Sharma later told PTI, saying the banner should have featured Modi.

However, state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja played it down, saying "it is not compulsory to put up prime minister's photograph at government programs."

State BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said the missing photograph of the prime minister at the event showed the Congress government's narrow-mindedness.

He also criticized Chief Minister Kamal Nath for not taking part in the function at the Lal Parade ground.

"When the BJP was in power, then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ensured his presence at such events and religiously performed yoga. Nath chose to do yoga at his official residence and released a purported photo of it on social media just for formality," Agrawal alleged.

Nath, meanwhile, tweeted "Best Wishes on Yoga day."

"Stay healthy by doing yoga and include it in your everyday routine," he said.

Governor Anandiben Patel observed Yoga Day at Raj Bhawan.

Chouhan took part in Yoga Day celebration at the state BJP office here with other party leaders.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram