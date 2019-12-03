Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Skilled at Selling, Not Creating; Will Sell Railways Next: Priyanka Gandhi

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India report tabled in Parliament on Monday said that railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 per cent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
BJP Skilled at Selling, Not Creating; Will Sell Railways Next: Priyanka Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government over a CAG report on the railways which red-flagged the national transporter's worst performance in a decade, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Tuesday that the BJP was "skilled at selling, not creating".

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report tabled in Parliament on Monday said that railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 per cent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years.

"Indian Railways is the lifeline of the country. Now, the BJP government has also brought railways to its worst state. After a few days, just like other government entities, this government will start selling of railways as well. This government is skilled at selling, not creating," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

