BJP Slams Delhi Govt Over Death of 3 Girls Due to Starvation, Demands Probe

The BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari has expressed shock over the deaths of three minor girls in east Delhi's Mandwali area allegedly due to "starvation" and demanded an inquiry into the tragic incident."It is sad that such an incident occurred in Delhi, where the local government claims to be the champions in ration distribution to the poor," Tiwari said."It saddens us beyond expression that such an incident happened in the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia," he said.Three sisters were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area and the initial post-mortem report indicated that they died of starvation, prompting the city government to order a magisterial probe into the matter.The girls, aged two, four and eight, were brought to a hospital by their mother and a friend at around 1 pm on Wednesday, and the hospital authorities informed police about their deaths.Demanding a probe into the deaths, Tiwari charged the Kejriwal government of playing politics on the issue of ration distribution."We hope that the Arvind Kejriwal government will learn a lesson from this incident and concentrate on providing basic necessities to people instead of playing politics on ration distribution," he said.The AAP government's ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme is stuck, even as the dispensation tried to implement it with renewed vigour after the Supreme Court empowered it to take decisions on non-reserved subjects.The dispensation has alleged the Food Commissioner objected to its implementation, saying it should be referred to the Centre for approval.