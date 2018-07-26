English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP Slams Delhi Govt Over Death of 3 Girls Due to Starvation, Demands Probe
Three sisters were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area and the initial post-mortem report indicated that they died of starvation, prompting the city government to order a magisterial probe into the matter.
Photograph of three sisters along with their father. They were found dead under mysterious circumstances in east Delhi's Mandawali area.
New Delhi: The BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari has expressed shock over the deaths of three minor girls in east Delhi's Mandwali area allegedly due to "starvation" and demanded an inquiry into the tragic incident.
"It is sad that such an incident occurred in Delhi, where the local government claims to be the champions in ration distribution to the poor," Tiwari said.
"It saddens us beyond expression that such an incident happened in the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia," he said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
