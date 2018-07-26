GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
66Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
39Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
113Seats
Others

OTH

Others
54Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

BJP Slams Delhi Govt Over Death of 3 Girls Due to Starvation, Demands Probe

Three sisters were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area and the initial post-mortem report indicated that they died of starvation, prompting the city government to order a magisterial probe into the matter.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2018, 7:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Slams Delhi Govt Over Death of 3 Girls Due to Starvation, Demands Probe
Photograph of three sisters along with their father. They were found dead under mysterious circumstances in east Delhi's Mandawali area.
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari has expressed shock over the deaths of three minor girls in east Delhi's Mandwali area allegedly due to "starvation" and demanded an inquiry into the tragic incident.

"It is sad that such an incident occurred in Delhi, where the local government claims to be the champions in ration distribution to the poor," Tiwari said.

"It saddens us beyond expression that such an incident happened in the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia," he said.

Three sisters were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area and the initial post-mortem report indicated that they died of starvation, prompting the city government to order a magisterial probe into the matter.

The girls, aged two, four and eight, were brought to a hospital by their mother and a friend at around 1 pm on Wednesday, and the hospital authorities informed police about their deaths.

Demanding a probe into the deaths, Tiwari charged the Kejriwal government of playing politics on the issue of ration distribution.

"We hope that the Arvind Kejriwal government will learn a lesson from this incident and concentrate on providing basic necessities to people instead of playing politics on ration distribution," he said.

The AAP government's ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme is stuck, even as the dispensation tried to implement it with renewed vigour after the Supreme Court empowered it to take decisions on non-reserved subjects.

The dispensation has alleged the Food Commissioner objected to its implementation, saying it should be referred to the Centre for approval.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...