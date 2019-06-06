BJP Slams 'VIP Treatment' for Kamal Nath's Kin During Visit to Ujjain Mahakal Temple
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's relatives were allowed to use government helipad and provided with an ambulance and a police escort when they landed here Tuesday, claimed BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari.
File Photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Ujjain: The BJP on Thursday targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for alleged "VIP" treatment his relatives received when they visited the famous Mahakal temple here.
The district administration, however, said the chief minister's relatives paid for all the government facilities.
Nath's relatives were allowed to use government helipad and provided with an ambulance and a police escort when they landed here Tuesday, claimed BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari.
"Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri and other relatives were given treatment as per VIP protocol during their Ujjain visit. When even sick persons are forced to use bicycle or other personal vehicles, an ambulance was present in the cavalcade of CM's relatives," the BJP leader said.
"Nothing can be more shameful than this. We are going to submit a complaint to the governor," Kothari added.
The cavalcade of vehicles carrying the chief minister's relatives also visited other temples in the city.
Ujjain collector Shashank Mishra said Nath's relatives paid for the use of helipad, ambulance and others services.
They also donated Rs 51,000 for `Mahakal Bhojanshala', the temple kitchen, which enabled them to perform puja in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, he said.
This facility is offered to other donors too, the collector said.
Other devotees were not stopped from entering when the chief minister's relatives were performing puja, he added.
