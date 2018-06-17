BJP Social Media Team Chalks Out Strategy to Counter Opposition Onslaught Ahead of Polls

Bracing for the upcoming assembly elections and the 2019 General Elections, around 50-60 social media activists of the BJP IT cell attended a strategy meeting in Delhi on Sunday.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav also attended the meeting to decide on the strategy. PMO OSD (Social Media) Hiren Joshi and Arvind Gupta, who heads the My Gov website, also took part in the deliberations.The discussion centred on how to promote government schemes on social media and countering the opposition onslaught on social media.BJP president Amit Shah who also participated in the meeting for a brief period, addressed the gathering.BJP's information technology (IT) cell in-charge in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Dabi said about 65,000 'cyber warriors' had been deployed by the party in the last three months and 5,000 more will be deputed shortly.The move is being seen as a tactic to take on the Congress in the virtual space, to promote the party’s ideologies and woo young voters on social media platforms.Lately, with the opposition getting an upper hand on social media platforms becoming a major area of concern, BJP’s urgent need to device an aggressive social media promotion strategy was evident with Sunday’s meeting​.