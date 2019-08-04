BJP Spokesman Files Police Complaint Against TN Bishop for 'Abusive' Remarks Against PM
The Bishop, a well known evangelist of the Evangelical Church of India, made the remarks in an interview of him by Cauvery News's digital platform which was streamed a few days ago.
Narayanan Tirupathi, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit spokesperson, detailed the allegations made by the Bishop and sought his arrest and prosecution. (Pic: Twitter)
Chennai: A police complaint has been lodged by a BJP spokesperson against Bishop Ezra Sargunam for his alleged provocative and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Tamil news channel's digital platform.
The Bishop, a well known evangelist of the Evangelical Church of India, made the remarks in an interview of him by Cauvery News's digital platform which was streamed a few days ago.
In his complaint, Narayanan Tirupathi, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit spokesperson, detailed the allegations made by Sargunam and sought the Bishop's arrest and prosecution under IPC 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).
The senior functionary, a well known television face of the BJP in debates, said in his plea that Sargunam's remarks were being circulated in the social media and sought action.
His online complaint was registered in the Abiramapuram Police Station on Sunday and a receipt with acknowledgement number was given under the Community Service Register (CSR).
The crux of Sargunam's allegation in the interview appeared to reflect accusations Prime Minister Modi faced about a decade ago when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.
When the anchor pointed out that none of the allegations against Modi were proven in a court of law, the evangelist in his repartee used a particular word which is also seen as
untenable.
When asked about the complaint, Narayanan told PTI he would wait for the police to act, saying he had full confidence in them. "In case the police did not act, all legal avenues will be pursued," he said.
Sargunam, an avid supporter of the DMK, had courted controversies in the past as well and recently he had made a remark on Hindu religion which was seen as provocative and objectionable by Hindu outfits.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Prince Narula Steals a Kiss from Wife Yuvika Chaudhary on Her 36th Birthday
- Want a Smart TV Below Rs 40,000 For Netflix, Hotstar And More? Best TVs to Splurge On
- Happy Friendship Day 2019: Bollywood Besties That Give Us Serious Friendship Goals
- Triumph Speed Twin Review: The Every Day 1200cc Motorcycle
- In Rare Instance, Twitter Hails Trump's Punny Take on Rapper A$AP Rocky's Release