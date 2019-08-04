BJP Spokesman Files Police Complaint Against TN Bishop for 'Abusive' Remarks Against PM

Chennai: A police complaint has been lodged by a BJP spokesperson against Bishop Ezra Sargunam for his alleged provocative and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Tamil news channel's digital platform.

The Bishop, a well known evangelist of the Evangelical Church of India, made the remarks in an interview of him by Cauvery News's digital platform which was streamed a few days ago.

In his complaint, Narayanan Tirupathi, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit spokesperson, detailed the allegations made by Sargunam and sought the Bishop's arrest and prosecution under IPC 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

The senior functionary, a well known television face of the BJP in debates, said in his plea that Sargunam's remarks were being circulated in the social media and sought action.

His online complaint was registered in the Abiramapuram Police Station on Sunday and a receipt with acknowledgement number was given under the Community Service Register (CSR).

The crux of Sargunam's allegation in the interview appeared to reflect accusations Prime Minister Modi faced about a decade ago when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

When the anchor pointed out that none of the allegations against Modi were proven in a court of law, the evangelist in his repartee used a particular word which is also seen as

untenable.

When asked about the complaint, Narayanan told PTI he would wait for the police to act, saying he had full confidence in them. "In case the police did not act, all legal avenues will be pursued," he said.

Sargunam, an avid supporter of the DMK, had courted controversies in the past as well and recently he had made a remark on Hindu religion which was seen as provocative and objectionable by Hindu outfits.​

