‘BJP Standing with Rape-accused Leader Chinmayanand’: Alleges AAP
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters that even after the victim submitted all evidence against Chinmayanand no concrete action has been taken yet.
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday slammed the BJP for "standing" with saffron party leader and former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexually exploiting a law student, and slammed the media's "silence" on the matter.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters that even after the victim submitted all evidence against Chinmayanand no concrete action has been taken yet.
"She (victim) submitted proof of repeated rape and blackmail by Chinmayanand to SIT and it is also available with the media but it has maintained its silence in the issue. BJP is standing with Chinmayanand and why is media keeping mum on the issue and turning a blind eye to it," he said. No immediate response was available from the BJP.
The postgraduate student, who had levelled harassment charges against Chinmayanand, on Monday alleged she was raped by the BJP leader and also physically exploited for one year.
She also approached the Delhi Police with a complaint accusing the BJP leader of raping her.
A senior Delhi Police official said they received a complaint at a police station in south district which has been forwarded to the special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police. The special investigation team on Wednesday quizzed the lawyer of Chinmayanand.
